Man commits suicide in Imo over COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll in Nigeria as a man has reportedly committed suicide at Umudafa, Awo Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state over the lockdown in place.

According to neighbours who raised the alarm, the 45-year-old Osita Ezuruike had hung himself at his residence in the area.

It is understood that the deceased had grown increasingly frustrated with life following the lockdown and the dusk-to-dawn curfew declared by the state government to curtail the spread of the dreaded (Covid-19) disease in the state.

Reacting to his death, the police, who said the corpse had been taken to the morgue, said that the reason the deceased took his life had yet to be ascertained.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando IkeokwuIkeokwu said the command had launched an investigation into the death.

He said, “On April 27, acting on a report, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters in Mbieri moved to Umudafa, Awo Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA, in a house belonging to one Osita Ezuruike,45, and met the lifeless body of the said Osita hanging. The reason for taking his own life could not be ascertained.

“However, the corpse has been removed to the morgue, while investigation into the incident has commenced.”

