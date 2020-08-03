Man commits suicide after being dumped by his girlfriend

A man in Aluu Community at Omuokiri Village, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has committed suicide after being dumped by his lover.

The jilted lover, a Kogi indigene popularly called Tailor, reportedly hanged himself Saturday after his lover visited on a fateful night to break up with him.

Though his neighbours intervened, the lady remained adamant and moved her belongings out of the man’s house.

A source told newsmen;

“The incident happened last night. The young man was with his girlfriend in the room and they had problem.

“The lady said she was no longer interested in the relationship. She packed her things and left the house. It was later that one of our neighbours found out that Tailor had hanged himself.

“As I speak to you now, there is trouble in the compound because the people of Aluu said it is a taboo in their area.

“They have locked the gate and asked everybody to pack out till traditional cleaning is done in the compound.”

