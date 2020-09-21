Man City’s Gundogan tests positive for Coronavirus

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old former Borussia Dortmund star is observing a 10-day self-isolation period, the Premier League club confirmed.

Hence, the Germany international will miss City’s opening league game of the season against Wolves later tonight.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” Manchester City said in a statement.

City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have since resumed training with the squad.

