Man City stroll past United to close in on League Cup final

Manchester City outclassed bitter rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford to put one foot in the League Cup final Tuesday night.

The holders were rampant before the break as Bernardo Silva’s wonder strike, Riyad Mahrez’s cool finish and an own goal from Andreas Pereira put City well on course for a third straight final.

United’s captain for the evening Marcus Rashford restored some pride for the hosts to reduce the deficit 20 minutes from time, but they face a huge task when the sides meet again for the semifinal, second leg on January 29.

City manager Pep Guardiola remains wary after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men recovered from losing 2-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s Champions League last 16 to progress.

“It’s a good result, but it is not over because it is United,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“Last season is a good example against PSG. Hopefully in front of our fans we can make a good game and reach the final.”

United have shown their ability to win at the Etihad already this season as they tore City apart on the counter-attack to shock the Premier League champions on home soil just a month ago.

But City restored their recent dominance of this fixture with a third consecutive win at Old Trafford and a fourth in five away derbies since Guardiola took charge.