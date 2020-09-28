Man City sign £65m Bruno Dias

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Portugal defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for £65m.

City’s Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 32, will go the other way for about £13.7m as part of the deal.

On Sunday night Benfica released a statement confirming the two transfers but said contracts still need to be signed by the players.

Dias, 23, was captain for Benfica’s win over Moreirense on Saturday and hugged team-mates and sporting director Rui Costa at the final whistle.

After the match, Dias – who had scored his 12th goal for the club in 133 appearances – told Benfica TV: “It was a very important game for me and being able to mark it with a goal was very special.

“I believe that everyone already has an idea why I hugged Rui Costa.”

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, was initially City’s top target this summer, but the Italian club wanted £80m for the Senegal defender, which City were not prepared to pay.

His signing comes as City were thumped 5-2 by Leicester City at the Etihad Sunday, a match that highlighted the defensive frailties of Pep Guardiola’s former champions.

