Man City Retain Premier League Title

Manchester City claimed the win required to retain the Premier League title by coming back from a goal down to crush Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast on Sunday.

City ended the season with 98 points, just two shy of last season’s record-breaking 100, while Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them end on 97 – by far the largest tally for a Premier League runners-up.

Needing a 14th successive league win to be certain of prevailing in titanic title duel, City fell behind to Glenn Murray’s 27th minute header.

But Pep Guardiola’s side responded in devastating fashion as top scorer Sergio Aguero levelled 83 seconds later before Aymeric Laporte’s header put them ahead before the interval.

Liverpool, who began the day one point behind, led at half-time but would still have hoped for something extraordinary at the Ammex to end their title drought.

However the title party began for the Sky Blues when Riyad Mahrez drove an unstoppable shot past Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan’s despairing dive just past the hour.

And Ilkay Gundogan’s superb free kick made it 4-1 to put the gloss on the score and ensure City becomes the first club to retain the Premier League title for ten years since their cross-town rivals Manchester United did it in 2009.