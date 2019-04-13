Man Butchers Childhood Friend over Car Gift

An orphan has been thrown into mourning after his only brother was hacked to death by his jealous childhood friend in Lagos.

The deceased, Frank Ohiozua, a keyboardist who worked with many musicians, had been gifted a car by his elder brother to be using for Uber, but his childhood friend, Edet Ayiasi, became jealous of the development and connived with two other people to get him killed.

They carried out their plan in January, 2019, by abducting Frank and whisking him to a bush in Idiroko, Ogun State, where he was butchered to death, WuzupNaija writes.

In the wake of his gruesome crime, the killer started telling their mutual friends that Frank had sold his car and travelled out of the country.

Meanwhile, not done, Edet started calling the deceased’s brother to demand for ransom, while he gave out the car to someone to be using for cab business.

The brother, however, played along and requested for a bank account to pay to.

The account details of the suspect’s wife was eventually provided and the police used it to track her down to Oreyo Igbogbo, Ikorodu, where she was arrested alongside Edet’s dad.

Realizing that he had been trapped, the suspect turned himself in at the police station, yesterday, and confessed to the killing.