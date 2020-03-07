Man busted raping goat (video)

A video now trending on social media shows a man confessing that he raped a goat in Akure, Ondo State.

A young Nigerian man identified as Peter David has been nabbed for allegedly raping a goat in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

David confessed that he raped the goat and also disclosed that it was not his first time.

The act of bestiality comes as goats have been giving birth to abnormal children.

Narrating how it happened, he said;

“When I saw the goat, I chased, caught and brought it to this uncompleted building to sleep with it”.

