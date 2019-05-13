Man Burns Lover, 9-Month-old Baby to Death

A man has been nabbed and charged to court for allegedly burning his girlfriend and nine months old son to death.

Daily Sun reports that the man faces two murder charges after the charred bodies of the 18-year-old mother and baby son was found near Windsorton in the Northern Cape, on Monday.

The bodies of the victims – who were last seen Saturday night – were discovered by a passerby who was walking in a field near the farming town.

A man was arrested on with the assistance of the police’s search and rescue team, Windsorton detectives and visible policing.

He is expected to appear in the Barkly West Magistrate’s Court on Monday.