Man burns 5-year-old son’s fingers, mouth for stealing fish

Police in Ogun have arrested a man who sat his five-year-old son in a heated pan for stealing fish.

Police was alerted by neighbours in Oke Soppen area of Ijebu Igbo who reported that Idowu Sikiru was about to kill his son Segun.

Police spokesman in the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Sikiru also used the hot pan to burn the boy’s fingers and mouth.

The boy has been hospitalised.

Reacting, the commissioner of police in Ogun, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered Idowu be transferred to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

