Man Beheads Lover, Hides Head in Refrigerator

A 34-year-old South African man has been arrested for beheading his lover’s head and stuffing the severed head into a refrigerator.

SA police say a neighbour and some street kids heard a commotion and screams the previous night and suspected that something horrible might have happened.

Later, an officer at Kempton Park on patrol in the Central Business District was alerted to a suspected dead body in one of the flats in West Street, Daily Sun writes.

“The Metro police officer, accompanied by three traffic wardens, went out to verify the information and was met with the grizzly sight of a body without a head lying across the bed”.

Ekurhuleni Metro cops spokesman, Wilfred Kgasago, said the head was found in the refrigerator, after officers gained access into the flat through a neighbour’s apartment.

“Access was however gained through a neighbour’s flat door adjacent to No 6.

“Information about the boyfriend, who runs a food shop down the road from the flat, was followed up and the suspect was subsequently arrested.”

The 34-year-old suspect has been detained at Kempton Park cop shop and charged with murder.