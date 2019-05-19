Man Beheads Friend in Niger

A man, identified simply as Samuel, allegedly murdered his friend, one Muhammad Saba, for ritual purpose.

Daily Trust reports that Samuel was intercepted at the Lambata axis of the Suleja-Minna road by men of the Niger State Police Command on May 4, driving the deceased’s vehicle, a Toyota Camry with registration no. ABC 314 KJ, along with other suspects.

The hoodlums were said to have opened fire on sighting the police, while the police also responded wounding Samuel in the leg.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Dan-Ina Abubakar, who confirmed the development to newsmen yesterday in Minna, said upon searching the vehicle the suspects were traveling in, a fresh human head was discovered.

He said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the victim and dumped the other part of the body in Nasarawa State while he made away with his vehicle.

The victim was later identified as Mohammed Saba of Tsaragi area Suleja.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was a friend to the deceased and were seen together on same date in same vehicle”, DSP Dan-Ina said.

The suspect who was said to have been rushed to a hospital, later died while on admission.

The police said a manhunt for the other suspects is on.