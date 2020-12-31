Man bags 6 months, fined N200K for insulting Jigawa Governor

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa State, on Wednesday sentenced one Sabi’u Chamo to six months in a correctional facility with the option of N200,000, in addition to 20 strokes of the cane for defamation against the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Batula Dauda, said the accused committed the offence of defamation of character in a post on his Facebook page and made a malicious statement about the sitting governor.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Jigawa State Ministry of Justice, Zainab Santali, on Wednesday, the defendant, pleaded guilty to the offence.

