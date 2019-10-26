Man, 96, weds 73-year-old Woman in Abuja

The village of Kiyi in Abuja came alive on Thursday, when AbdRahman Munse-Bwaye, a 96-year-old man, married Rukaya Yamwa-Piri, his 73-year-old heartthrob.

The solemnisation of the marriage was held in Piri, an agrarian settlement in Kwali area council.

The ‘Amaria’ (new wife), who moved into her husband’s residence from the wedding venue, said she was “delighted to marry a gentleman like AbdRahman’’.

The nonagenarian, said to be the oldest man in Kiyi village in Kuje area council, said that many people discouraged him from the ‘Nikkah’ (marriage in Arabic), saying that he was too old for marriage.

He said that some even queried him, asking him if his son’s wives were not taking good care of him, to which he answered “they are taking good care of me but my own wife will certainly take care of me better”.

Munse is said to be with sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren after Zainab Godobe, his first wife, died in 2008.

“Though, I married a widow, Salamatu, after my wife’s death, her children took her away some years ago leaving me without a wife, hence, I asked Rukayah to marry me and Allah made her to accept, I am very happy,” he said.

In his part, Musa, Munse’s son, said that all the children, grandchildren and the great grandchildren were all happy for their father’s marriage.