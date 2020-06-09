Man, 75, arrested for insulting Buhari, Gov Masari

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 75-year-old man, Lawal Abdullahi popularly called Izala, and one Bahajeje Abu, for ‘insulting’ President, Major General (Retd.) Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

According to the command, their action is a ‘grave’ offence in the Nigerian constitution, especially under the penal code.

This comes after a video made the rounds on social media showing Izala, who was recorded by Abu, pouring invectives on Mr President and Governor Masari.

Spokesperson of the Command, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gambo Isah, while briefing newsmen, noted that CP Sanusi Buba had immediately tasked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Command to investigate and identify the culprits when the video surfaced online.

SP Isah stressed that not only leaders but insulting ordinary civilians without any justification is a serious offence under the penal code.

He cautioned members of the public to avoid making derogatory videos, whereby they will insult their leaders, and thereafter post on social media.

“It is an offence under the Cyber Crime Act, which has to do with posting on the social media,” the Command spokesperson said.

Speaking after he was paraded by the Police, Mr. Izala, said he was arrested for criticizing President Buhari and Governor Masari, but he did not know that Abu recorded him.

“The video was recorded after I travelled to my hometown and discovered that my brother was butchered because of a dispute over 15 cows. When I returned to where I stay in town, Abu approached me and without knowing what was wrong with me he started shouting “Sai Buhari, Sai Baba.”

“And out of annoyance, I started to criticise Buhari and Governor Masari, without knowing I was been recorded by Abu. The video was recorded about three months ago, but it was just released recently. After it surfaced online, I received a call from a concerned friend who asked me to run away. But I bluntly told him I will not run, let the police come and arrest me,” the 75-year-old narrated.

On his part, Abu while denying that he posted the videos on social media, said someone may have transferred the clip from his phone and thereafter post it.

“This thing has already happened, but it is not appropriate. It is a big offence. The religion forbids insulting of leaders,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, Civil Society and Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mr Auwal Musa Rafsanjani disclosed that Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) had sent lawyers to Katsina State on this issue and paid a fine of the sum of N70,000 for the freedom of the septuagenarian.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

