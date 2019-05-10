Man, 72, Caught Having Threesome with Primary School Pupils in Osun

A 72-year-old man was caught having carnal knowledge of two primary school children in his room in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The paedophile confessed during interrogation that the girls he was caught with are just two from the numerous children who always visit him for such act.

According to an eyewitness, the girls and others always sneak out during school hours to visit the suspected paedophile, WuzupNaija writes.

The randy old man however ran out of luck on Thursday when a neighbour started hearing moaning from his room, prompting him to walk to his window to check what was going on, only to see him having a threesome with the kids.

The neighbour then raised an alarm and the man was dragged out.

During interrogation, the septuagenarian reportedly confessed that he has over 10 other children who always visit him for sex sessions.

He was later handed over to the police.