Man, 68, Nabbed for Defiling 15-yr-old Daughter

The Police have arrested a 68-year-old-man, identified as Yisah Showunmi, for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter and two of her friends in Lagos.

According to the police report, the 15-year-old daughter reported a case of defilement at Imota police Station, against her father.

She alleged that her father had been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years.

The victim further alleged that when her two friends, aged 15 and 16, came to stay in their house, her father also had sexual intercourse with them during the period. According to her, the last incident happened on June 23, 2019.

Upon his arrest, Yisah confessed to the crime and he has been charged to court.