Man, 60, to be stoned to death for raping 12-yr-old girl in Kano

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday sentenced a 60-year-old man, Mati Abdu, to death by stoning after he was convicted for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Abdu was convicted on a count charge of rape contrary to Section 126 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code 2000.

The Trial Judge, Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, said the accused person pleaded guilty to charge after the case was adjourned for the fourth time without changing his plea.

Sarki-Yola said the Court was convinced by the accused person’s admission of the charge against him and found him guilty.

The Judge, thereafter, convicted the accused and sentenced him to death by stoning under Section 127 (b) of the Kano State Shari’a Code 2000.

Sarki-Yola, however, ordered a 30-days grace within which to appeal the judgment.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 126 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law 2000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

