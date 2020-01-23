Man, 40, nabbed for having sex with teenage daughters

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 40-year old man, Terry Ikechukwu Iheme for allegedly having sex with his underage daughters in Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to information revealed by newsmen, the incident happened at Igbo-olomu in Agric area of Ikorodu Lagos, where they reside.

The suspect, a senior driver with a company known as Hi-Tech construction company in Lagos, was said to have had carnal knowledge of the victims before it eventually leaked.

The matter was reported to the Police at Owutu Police Division led by CSP Margaret Okonkwo, who ordered his arrest in order to be investigated for the alleged offence.

He was arrested in Church on Sunday and was taken to Owutu Police Station on 12th January, 2020, for proper investigation.

After interrogation, the Police found him culpable and then charged him before the Ikorodu Magistrate Court 1, Ita Elewa, for defilement which attracts life imprisonment if he is found guilty before the Court over the alleged offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. F.A. Afeez, ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody without an option of bail, before the matter was adjourned till 19th February, 2020.

It was gathered that the matter may be transferred to the High Court if the DPP report finds him culpable and recommends that the defendant be tried for defilement and incest.