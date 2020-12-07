Man, 38, arrested after his 3-yr-old son turns up dead with eyes and genitals removed

A 38-year-old man, Themba Majozi, has been arrested after the mutilated body of his three-year-old son was discovered in South Africa.

The toddler was found dead with a nail driven through his head with his eyes and genitals removed in a shocking murder.

His body was found at his father’s home in the Thembalihle neighbourhood of Estcourt in South Africa on November 27.

Local news outlets report that the toddler went missing on November 27 after a man collected him from his grandmother’s house at 9 am.

The unnamed man is reported to have been “known” by the grandmother, with the family member becoming concerned when the young boy wasn’t returned that evening.

Members of the family then commenced a search for the boy.

WaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala revealed his body was later found “in a terrible state dumped in the bush”.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza gave details of the young child’s injuries.

The Sun reports Khoza stating:

“A nail was driven through his skull and his eyes and genitals were removed.

“Police must quickly conclude the investigation and arrest the perpetrators involved in this murder of an innocent child.”

They added:

“The police investigation should dig deeper on how this child went missing at his home while left in the care of his father.

“This is tragic and the family need to find closure following this murder.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has slammed the violent murder.

He said:

“I am glad that the suspect is behind bars for his evil deeds.”

