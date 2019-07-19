Man, 37, Says He Raped Daughter to ‘Protect Her’

A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise, has been remanded in Agodi, Ibadan Prison custody after confessing, and telling the court that he raped his 15-year-old daughter in an attempt to protect her.

The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of having carnal knowledge of his daughter.

The prosecutor, Mr. Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the accused, in December 2018, at Omo Village, Agbofieti, Ibadan, in the Ibadan magisterial district, did rape one Orilonise Adenike.

According to him, the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 34, Subsections 1 and 2 of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2006.

When the Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Olaniran, sought to know from the accused what could have pushed him into defiling his biological daughter, Orilonise said he committed the act in an attempt to protect his daughter.

He said that the incident happened as he was trying to ascertain if Adenike had lost her virginity, adding that upon discovering that his daughter was still intact, he started having sex regularly with her both in the morning before she leaves for school and at night.

‎The magistrate berated fathers who were fond of sexually abusing their daughters and other under-aged girls, saying they were only allowing the devil to use them to destroy the society.

He thereafter ordered that the accused be remanded in Agodi Prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the case till July 30, 2019.