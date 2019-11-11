Man, 27, rapes 38-yr-old Woman for refusing his advances

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Makogi area of Ibafo, Ogun State for allegedly forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 38-year old woman.

Sources say Adam Kunle had been making advances to his victim for some time but she had been refusing him.

The suspect was arrested after the victim (Name withheld) lodged a complaint at Ibafo Police Station that while she was sleeping in her room around 12:30pm, Kunle sneaked into her room and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish.

Kunle lived near the victim.

Upon the report, the DCO Ibafo, SP Akindele Andrew, led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to the station.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. He said he took advantage of the lady as she was the only person at home on the fateful day.

Meanwhile the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention and report.

The Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.