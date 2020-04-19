Man, 22 arrested for cutting off wife’s hand [Photos]

The Yobe State Police Command has nabbed one Baari Bacha, a 22-year-old man for cutting off the hand of his wife.

According to sources, Bacha maimed his wife Halima Bulama after she disobeyed his orders not to attend a friend’s ceremony in Damaturu.

Confirming his arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Yobe state Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said in a statement that Bacha became angry after a heated argument ensued with his wife, and then used a cutlass to sever off her hand.

The PPRO also disclosed that the victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital and the suspect will be charged to court after investigation is completed.

See graphic images below: