Man, 19, Hacks Teenage Wife to Death

A 19-year-old man has hacked his newlywed wife, 18, to death after a misunderstanding at home.

The Kenyan man was reported to have accidentally killed his 18-year-old wife with a machete and ran to his mother to report himself to her.

According to pulselive.co, the suspect’s mother said that her 19-year-old son asked to be taken to the police station after he killed Ciru Murimi by mistake.

“He knocked at my window and requested me to take him to the station because he had accidentally killed his new wife after a misunderstanding,” his mother said.

Kitui Central sub-county police, Sicily Gatiti, disclosed that the reason behind the murder of the 18-year-old lady is yet to be established.

The suspect was arraigned in court and detained for an extra 14 days as police launch investigations into the matter.