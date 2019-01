President Muhammadu Buhari took his campaign trail to Jos, the Plateau State capital Saturday where he was greeted by a massive crowd.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in company of the State Governor, Simon Lalong and other party bigwigs were cheered by supporters at a packed Rwang Pam Township Stadium.

The rally comes a day after the president shut down Kaduna State with his campaign.

See photos of the rally below…