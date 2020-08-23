Mamman Daura speaks with Buhari from London quarantine

A former managing director of the New Nigerian newspaper, Mamman Daura, has spoken with his nephew President Muhammadu Buhari, to update him on his health.

Daura was reportedly flown out of the country sick, but a video recording of his telephone chat from London with the President shows a physically well man as he walks round a living room, speaking in Hausa into a mobile phone.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, posted on his verified Twitter handle the video of Daura in a room chatting with Buhari.

A translation of Daura’s end of his telephone conversation in the video attached to the tweet read as follows: “The Governor came the day before I left. He came on condolence visit in respect of Samaila Isa (Funtua). Yes, the day before. Yes, it’s true. Amin.”

Mallam Daura, 79, was reported to have been hurriedly flown abroad on Wednesday to receive medical attention for conditions resembling Covid-19.

Ahmad tweeted: “No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention. He is hale and hearty. Nigerians should disregard that story.”

UK mandates new arrivals from certain countries, including Nigeria, to self-quarantine for 14 days.

