Mama Cax, Disability Activist and Model, Dies at 30

Mama Cax is dead.

The Haitian-American model and disability activist, reportedly died Monday after spending a week in the hospital, her family said.

The model was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer when she was only 14. On Dec. 12, she posted a photo on Instagram with a caption detailing her recent health problems. She died a few days later on Dec. 16.

“It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world,” the family said in a statement posted to Instagram.

“To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with the same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth,” the statement read. “We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone. We ask that you please respect Cax’s privacy in this difficult time. We will make information about funeral arrangements public once they are finalized.”

The news has stirred a flurry of condolences, with many people, including Rihanna, sharing how she changed their lives before her death.

