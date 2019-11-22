Mallam in hot water for putting 10-yr-old son in chains

A man has been nabbed by police for allegedly putting his 10 years old son in chains and locking him up in the house.

Malam Abubakar Mohammed of Top Medical area in Minna, Niger State, allegedly chained his son, Mohammed, over the child’s absenteeism from the UBE Primary School, Tunga in Minna, and refusal to attend Islamic school.

Daily Trust reports that Malam Abubakar had been previously arrested for molesting a student in his Islamic school.

When the boy was found with padlock on his ankles, officials of the Niger State Child Rights Agency [NSCRA] had to engage the service of a motorcycle repairer before the obstacle could be removed.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, the state official overseeing the Agency, Barrister Maryam Kolo said Abubakar’s neighbours alerted her office of the abuse.

“We got the information from the suspect’s neighbours and we promptly deployed our operatives who rescued the boy from where he was locked up by the father,” she explained.

She said Malam Abubakar is not a first-time offender, adding that he was once arrested by the agency and handed over to men of the Department of State Security Service for prosecution.

She said the agency would hand him over to the security agencies for prosecution after concluding its investigation.

In an interview with newsmen at the premises of the agency, Malam Abubakar said he took the action as corrective measures after repeated appeals to the son to mend his ways failed.

According to him, the son is fond of absconding from school and keeping late nights, adding that all the entreaties for him to change failed. He said he chained and locked the boy up on Wednesday morning after he went for the early morning prayers and did not see him in the mosque.

“We looked for him everywhere but couldn’t find him. In fact, he apparently did not sleep at home; so I went to where they normally hang out with his friends and saw him sleeping.

“I took him home and decided to use chain to prevent him from going anywhere until I returned from a naming ceremony but when I got back, I learnt some people from the human rights have taken him,” he explained.

The agency said the state government would take-over the welfare of the boy after the required counselling, adding that the custody would be transferred to the mother who is living in a community in Katcha local government area of the state.