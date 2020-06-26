Malika Haqq Mourns God Father, Abiola Ajimobi’s Death

Reality TV star and best friend to Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq is presently mourning her godfather, Abiola Ajimobi.

The mother of one who is close friends with the daughter of the former Oyo state governor, Abisola Kola-Daisi,  took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreak and loss she’s currently experiencing.

Haqq eulogised Ajimobi calling him one of the most amazing spirits she has ever known.

“My heart is broken.  This earth has lost one of the most amazing spirits I have ever known. I will miss you forever.

“Thank you for loving me as one of your own.  You are a leader in every way. I will teach my son of your love, kindness and family values”, she wrote.

“To my Ajimobi family, your angel has taken his rightful place iIJN. I love you God daddy. Rest in peace.

