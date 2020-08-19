Mali president resigns, dissolves government

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by mutinying soldiers on Tuesday, state TV reports.

In a televised address, Mr Keïta said he was also dissolving the government and parliament, saying: “I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power.”

It comes hours after he and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé were taken to a military camp near the capital Bamako.

“If today, certain elements of our armed forces want this to end through their intervention, do I really have a choice?” said Mr Keïta, who won a second term in 2018.

“I hold no hatred towards anyone, my love of my country does not allow me to,” he added. “May God save us.”

Mutinying soldiers had earlier taken control of the Kati camp amid anger among troops about pay and over a continuing conflict with jihadists – as well as widespread discontent with the former president.

Tuesday’s mutiny was led by Col Malick Diaw – deputy head of the Kati camp – and another commander, Gen Sadio Camara.

After taking over the camp, about 15km (nine miles) from Bamako, the mutineers marched on the capital, where they were cheered by crowds who had gathered to demand Mr Keïta’s resignation.

Their move has drawn condemnation from ECOWAS and the international community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

