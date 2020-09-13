Mali: Military agrees to 18-month transition government

The new military leaders in Mali have agreed to establish an 18-month transition government until an election can take place.

Spokesperson Moussa Camara said the interim government would either be led by a military officer or a civilian.

The pledge came after three days of talks with opposition and civil society groups on a timeline for Mali’s return to civilian rule.

This comes a week after Ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta left the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for medical treatment, after suffering a minor stroke.

After the coup, West African leaders said they wanted a rapid return to civilian rule. Mali’s new military rulers had previously said they wanted the interim period to last for two years.

“We make a commitment before you to spare no effort in the implementation of all these resolutions in the exclusive interest of the Malian people,” Col Assimi Goita, the head of Mali’s military junta, said.

President Keïta was overthrown on 18 August following mass protests against his rule over corruption, the mismanagement of the economy and a dispute over legislative elections.

The coup sparked international condemnation, but it was welcomed by many Malians who called for sweeping changes in the crisis-torn country.

