Mali junta gives in to ECOWAS demands, releases new transition roadmap

The military junta that toppled the government of Boubacar Keita in Mali has published a charter for the transition period that establishes a procedure of handing over power to a civilian government.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had demanded such a document as part of conditions to be met before lifting sanctions imposed after the coup.

ECOWAS also demanded clarification of the role of the vice president, an office currently held by one of the coup leaders. Because of that, the charter does not say that the vice president can vie for power even if the interim head of state is unable to discharge his or her duties, the Journal du Mali website reported on Thursday.

On 12 September, the military approved the basic law and road map for the transition period after consultations with political and civil society figures. The sides agreed that the transition period would last 18 months.

Former Defence Minister Ba N’Daou was appointed the president for this period and took the oath on 25 September. Assimi Goita, the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (NCSP) mutiny body, was named a vice president.

The coup, which began in August 18, was condemned globally but hailed by majority of Malians grappling with sectarian crisis and economic strife.

