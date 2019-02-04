Male Cheerleaders Make History at the US Super Bowl

Last night, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battled it out for the trophy, and also, for the first time in the NFL’s 99-year history, there were male cheerleaders — Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron.

USA Today reports that the two Rams cheerleaders, along with Jesse Hernandez of the New Orleans Saints, already made history at the beginning of the season when they became the first male cheerleaders in the NFL. And yesterday, Jinnies and Peron became the first to dance alongside their female teammates throughout the season and at the Super Bowl.

The men were among the 300 people who auditioned for the Rams cheerleading squad last March. And speaking with CBS News, Jinnies said, “Especially the world of entertainment is in a place of being open and if you can do the job, why not.

While Peron added, “I was, like, if we’re going to be here we need to make a statement, not just stand in the shadows and get intimidated.”

Now they have made history and fans are happy for them.

Aye Napoleon, you think Atlanta is ready for us? … NAHHHHHH 😜😜😜… WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oWFAElcw61 — Quinton Peron (@Qperon) January 21, 2019