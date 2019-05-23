Malaysian Man Locked up at Kirikiri for Trying to Defraud Polaris Bank of €250m

A Malaysian man identified as Tan Richard, was on Wednesday remanded in Kirikiri prison by a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja for allegedly attempting to defraud Polaris Bank of €250m.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Richard alongside his company, Coastal Asia Investments Limited, on five counts bordering on forgery, intent to defraud and use of false document. The suspect, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the EFCC counsel, Mohammed Bashir, the defendants and one Dr Sawang Jana (still at large) committed the alleged offences on September 27, 2018, in Lagos.

The offences were said to contravene sections 363 (2), 364 (1) and 409, 5(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11 of 2011.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Richard and Jana, with the intent to defraud, attempted to obtain the sum of €250m from Polaris Bank Plc (formerly Skye Bank Plc) by false pretences.

The Commission further alleged that Richard forged a Swift Telex Advice dated September 27, 2018, indicating the transfer of the sum of €250m to a Coastal Asia Investment Account number 1771828771 with Polaris Bank, while purporting same to be from HSBC Bank Plc, London, United Kingdom.

The defence counsel, O. A. Onifade, while urging the court to admit to his client to bail, noted that Richard had boils all over his body and needed medical attention.

Justice Mojisola Dada, however, refused the application of the defence counsel and remanded Richard in Kirikiri Prison before adjourning the case till June 15 and July 2.