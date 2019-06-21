Malaysia-returnee Murdered on First Visit to Nigeria after 9 Years

A Malaysia-returnee, Arthur Eze, has reportedly been murdered by suspected assassins.

Mr Eze returned to Nigeria after nine years in Malaysia, but his planned happy reunion with his family turned sour when he was murdered.

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, Emeka Augustine, who appears to be Eze’s friend, wrote:

“Going back to Nigeria for the first time after 9 years and you guys killed him in his house.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

He suffered and slept outside for a year and finally made it and go home only to met his death. My man my man. What a world.

Arthur Eze rest in peace.

Those assassins that murdered you last night will surely give account to God.

Nigeria is not safe any more.

We are expecting you to come back to Malaysia and this is what we got this morning. May your soul R.I.P”

Friends and family have expressed their sadness at his brutal murder even as they lament the worrying state of insecurity in the country.