Malaysia-returnee Murdered on First Visit to Nigeria after 9 Years

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Malaysia-returnee Murdered on First Visit to Nigeria after 9 Years

A Malaysia-returnee, Arthur Eze, has reportedly been murdered by suspected assassins.

Mr Eze returned to Nigeria after nine years in Malaysia, but his planned happy reunion with his family turned sour when he was murdered.

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, Emeka Augustine, who appears to be Eze’s friend, wrote:

“Going back to Nigeria for the first time after 9 years and you guys killed him in his house.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

He suffered and slept outside for a year and finally made it and go home only to met his death. My man my man. What a world.

Arthur Eze rest in peace.

Those assassins that murdered you last night will surely give account to God.

Nigeria is not safe any more.

We are expecting you to come back to Malaysia and this is what we got this morning. May your soul R.I.P”

Friends and family have expressed their sadness at his brutal murder even as they lament the worrying state of insecurity in the country.

,

Related Posts

Nigerian Nurse Declared Wanted for Raping Patient in US

June 21, 2019

2 Schools to Represent Nigeria at SAGE Competition in USA

June 21, 2019

EFCC Retrieves Exotic Cars, Gadgets from Yahoo Boys ‘Hiding in Ceiling’

June 21, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *