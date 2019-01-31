Malaysia gets New King after Historic Abdication

Malaysia’s newest king ascended the throne on Thursday, marking the start of a five-year term.

Sultan of Pahang, Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was elected as the new Malaysian king last week by members of the country’s royal families, following the surprise abdication of the previous monarch.

Sultan Abdullah arrived to a state welcome at the Parliament Square, and was met by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Royal Standard of the king was hoisted and a 21-gun salute was fired as the central band of the Royal Malay Regiment played the national anthem.

Sultan Abdullah then inspected the main guard-of-honour from the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment, before proceeding to Istana Negara to take the oath of office.

At the same ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, took the oath of office as deputy king.

Sultan Abdullah, 59, succeeds Sultan Muhammad V from Kelantan, who stepped down after just two years on the throne, a first in the country’s history.

In Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy system, the election for the King (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) is held on a rotational basis every five years.

The Conference of Rulers must meet to elect a new king no later than four weeks once the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong falls vacant.