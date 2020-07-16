Maku’s kidnapped son found dead near home

Salisu Maku, the son of Mr. Usman Maku, who was kidnapped in Gudi, was found dead on Wednesday.

The discovery was made during the funeral of his sister, Sahadatu, who was shot dead by kidnappers on Tuesday.

The family’s travails began when gunmen suspected to be Fulani invaded the home of the elder brother to Labaran Maku in Gudi, the hometown of Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, and killed his daughter. They also abducted his eldest son, Salisu, and the wife, Asamawu.

A resident of Gudi, Mr. Kaura Danladi, said that over 10 gunmen invaded the town at about 8p.m. on Tuesday, shooting sporadically and headed for Maku’s residence, some 200 metres away from the governor’s, Guardian writes.

Danladi said that Maku’s daughter, who graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, was shot through the window by the bandits. She died while being rushed to the hospital by family members.

After the daughter was buried at the family compound, chaos broke out when news came that the lifeless body of Salisu had been found few metres away from the house.

According to Jonah Yakubu, the kidnappers were demanding N20 million before the release of Salisu’s wife.

Meanwhile, Governor Sule, who convened a security meeting, told Fulani chiefs to tame the criminal activities of their own in the state, warning that his administration would not tolerate any form of criminality by any group or persons.

