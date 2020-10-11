Makinde reacts to killing of #EndSARS protester in Ogbomosho

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has extended his condolence to the family of an EndSARS protester who was shot dead in Ogbomosho.

The protester, Jimoh Isiaka, was confirmed dead at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to after being shot.

Also, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons were taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries at the protest.

Expressing sadness at the news, Makinde revealed that he has “contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies.”

In a statement issued on Twitter, the governor prayed that “God grants the parents of Jimoh Isiaka the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

He also said that, “The ENDSARS protests are a strong indicator of a systemic failure. It is a failure on the part of those who have been constitutionally empowered to protect the citizens.

“It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the police force.

“I will be paying a personal visit to the family of Jimoh Isiaka and I promise to pursue the investigations to a logical conclusion.

“Peaceful protests are a big part of our democratic process. The right to freedom of speech and assembly are guaranteed by our Constitution, and I will never support any attempt to rob citizens of their fundamental human rights.

“I call on all residents of Oyo State to please remain calm. I also call on the Police to allow residents of Oyo State protest peacefully without fear of being assaulted.

“Again, I express my deepest sympathies to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, may his soul rest in peace.”

