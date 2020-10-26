Makinde orders Ibadan schools to reopen Monday

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed schools in Ibadan to resume normal academic activities from Monday.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made this known in a statement issued in Ibadan Sunday.

Olaleye said that the directive followed a review of the situation in the Ibadan metropolis as earlier promised by Gov Makinde in a state broadcast on Oct. 20.

The commissioner quoted the governor as appreciating youths who have been cooperating with security operatives to maintain peace.

Makinde on Oct. 20 ordered the closure of all public and private schools within the Ibadan metropolis for three days as hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

The governor had promised to review the situation on Oct. 23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

