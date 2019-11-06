Makinde orders demolition of torture centre in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde Oyo State has ordered the demolition of an “illegal rehabilitation centre” in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, the state capital.

This comes a day after over 200 inmates were rescued from the centre at Olore Central Mosque after a police raid.

The governor gave the order during a visit to the centre, on Tuesday, after which he visited the camp where the freed persons are being rehabilitated.

Shina Olukolu, commissioner of police, said the centre was discovered after a tip-off by an informant.

He said young men and women, who have been subjected to inhuman treatment, were found at the centre.

Olukolu said five persons suspected to be connected with the centre were arrested, and that the police would secure the facility and conduct further investigations.

Faosat Sanni, commissioner for women affairs in the state, said the victims will be relocated to a safer place and those with health challenges will be taken to hospital.