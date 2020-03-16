 Makinde, Obi others bag awards in US

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Nigerian business magnate Dr. Adedeji Adeleke and former Anambra Governor Peter Obi have been conferred with “Outstanding Leadership Award 2020” in the United States (U.S.).

The award was also conferred on Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) by the Nigerian American Awards (NNA) at the awards night in the US state of Florida, TheNation writes.

The Chairman of NNA Dr Afolabi Andu, in a statement Sunday said the award was instituted by the Nigerian-American Business Forum (NABF), a group of accomplished and influential professionals based in the U.S.

“The award was instituted by NABF to recognise the contributions of Nigerians who are doing their best to change the narratives of the country.

“The forum was primarily established to bridge the gap between Nigerian-American-based businesses and their home-based counterparts in the public and private sectors.

“We commend the awardees for their excellent representation of the Nigerian Diasporas and contributions to Nigeria’s development,” he said.

He explained that award was conferred on Makinde for exemplary leadership and outstanding performance that brought about transforming governance landscape in his state.

Adeleke, Chairman of Pacific Holdings and proprietor of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun, was conferred with “Business Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 award” for outstanding business performance and exemplary entrepreneurial leadership in Nigeria.

Obi bagged “Lifetime Achievement Award 2020” for outstanding entrepreneurship, exemplary leadership and visionary excellence” for the transformation of Anambra during his tenure as governor of the state.

Dabiri-Erewa was conferred with the “Visionary Leader of the Year 2020 award” for exemplary leadership and outstanding success recorded in handling affairs at NIDCOM.

Speaking, Obi commended the organisers for the award and urged Nigerians in Diaspora to always promote the interest of the country, saying the task of developing Nigeria was for all Nigerians.

Obi, who also received the award on behalf of Makinde, testified that the Oyo governor had been on right track in changing governance and the state’s development landscape.

Also speaking, Dabiri-Erewa expressed optimism that organised Diaspora group like NABF could assist in re-channeling the energy among them homewards, for the development of Nigeria.

She said Nigeria Diaspora remittances currently estimated at 26 billion dollars per annum, was second only to oil, as source of national revenue and most of the remittances were informal and uncategorised.