Makinde mourns Ajimobi, directs flags to fly at half-mast

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has mourned the passing of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

In a condolence message to the Ajimobi family and the good people of Oyo State, Gov Makinde also directed that the state’s flag fly at half mast today, Friday, June 26, 2020.

The condolence message reads: “I was so sorry to hear the news of the passing away of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which sad event took place earlier today.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain the family must be going through at this time because of the loss of their patriarch. It is my prayer that God grants them all the strength to bear this great loss.

“I join the good people of Oyo State as we mourn the death of a statesman. I have directed that flags fly at half-mast tomorrow in honour of our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo State.

“Surely, he will be remembered for leaving a blueprint for some of the activities that our administration is now undertaking.

“The Oyo State Government will be extending to his family, all the courtesies deserving of his personage. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ajimobi died in Lagos Thursday after being treated from complications arising from coronavirus infection.

