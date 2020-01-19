‘Makinde has no right to reconstruct burnt Oyo Market’ – Akintola

A legal luminary, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) has advised Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde not to reconstruct the recently burnt Akesan market in Oyo as he has no constitutional right to do so.

Chief Akintola made this assertion while speaking at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III during a consolatory visit to the king over the burnt market.

He told the local government chairmen that markets, garages and tenements rates are under their constitutional auspices and they must not yield it to the state government under any guise.

“I called governor Seyi Makinde yesterday and told him what I heard that he wanted to reconstruct the Akesan market. I told him he doesn’t have the constitutional right to do so. The best he can do is to extend loan to them and ensure they have bank guarantee” Akintola said.

He advised council chairmen to incorporate a Joint Property Company to manage local government properties in Oyo town.

“I did the incorporation of the Ibadan Joint Property Limited that is in charge of local government properties in Ibadan. I volunteer to render free legal services of Local government chairmen in Oyo are ready to incorporate the Oyo Joint Property Limited,” the legal luminary promised.

In response, Oba Adeyemi appreciated the lawyer and said Akesan is a peculiar market, that had been since the first Oyo Empire.