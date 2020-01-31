Makinde: Amotekun has come to stay

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde stated that there’s no going back on the Southwest regional security outfit, Amotekun.

Governor Makinde, reiterated this after his visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adams, in Abuja on Thursday.

The governor spoke yesterday at the opening of the 80th Annual General Conference and New Year message of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, held at the Sacred Cherubim & Seraphim Church, General Headquarters Secretariat, Ashi, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan.

Makinde, who was accompanied by the Chairman, Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola and the Executive Assistant on Administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, reiterated that the security outfit was not created to replace the police in the region, but to complement the existing security network.

He said: “I am very happy that Amotekun, the regional security outfit to which Oyo State strongly subscribed, is shaping up brilliantly.

“I was with the Inspector General of Police yesterday (Wednesday) and we had close to 30 minutes of deliberation, back and forth on how to make the states and country safe and secure. The discussion also delved on how Amotekun is not supposed to replace the function of the Nigeria Police. It’s not supposed to replace the function of the community policing that they are setting up; they are to complement those efforts to make our society safer.

“Amotekun is a work in progress. All the issues that people have raised are being addressed, but Amotekun is definitely here to stay. So, very soon, I am sure we will begin to reap the reward of project Amotekun.”

On the issue of forceful takeover of local government by the sacked local government chairmen, which has generated crisis in the state in the last few days, Makinde said it “is an issue that is before the court and there is an injunction against the people that are trying to foment trouble here. For myself, as the chief security officer of the state, we will definitely not allow lawlessness around here.

“All of us, irrespective of our faith, want good governance, that’s why you voted for me. We all want good living standard and development in our local government, state and country.

“We should allow our faith to bring us together and not disintegrate us. I will work for the benefit of all to provide peaceful, safe and secure state where we can all worship without fear.”