‘Make Your Happiness a Priority’, Toyin Abraham Advises

Toyin Abraham has encouraged everyone to priotise their own happiness above all else.
In a lengthy post about self love, the mother of one and actress noted that the only way people can treat you right is when you love yourself enough, which in turn births grace, honour and dignity in the individual.
She went on to state that even the Bible encourages self love because the popular scripture, ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’ is premised on the existing idea that you already love yourself.
She advised that people pour the love they try so hard to give others into themselves first because at the end of the day, everyone else leaves.
It is your greatest responsibility to love yourself because, that's who you will be spending all your lifetime with. So, love yourself FULLY, DEEPLY, HONESTLY AND GLORIOUSLY. People might call it SELFISHNESS but do not be bothered because people will always have something to say no matter what you do. Remember the number of people you've met in your life who already left? The bitter truth is, those with you now will also leave you someday, and those you will meet in the future will eventually leave also, but the only person who will never leave you is YOU! So, don't you think YOU deserve the love you keep trying to give others ALSO? One thing I'm sure of is that, 'people will never appreciate your love if you do not love yourself first'. You know why? Because, loving yourself makes you respect yourself and respecting YOURSELF gives you the CONFIDENCE that will make you behave with GRACE, HONOR and DIGNITY. So, naturally, people will treat you as such because how you love yourself has taught them how to love you. The Bible says 'Love your neighbour as yourself'. This explains how much God expects you to love yourself first before extending it to others. Make your happiness a priority ; it is necessary. And you can only find true happiness when you love yourself. So, love yourself today AND YOUR FUTURE SELF WILL THANK YOU FOR IT ❤️ . Hair by @plushhairbytoyin Makeup/pic @edens_glam Hairstyled by @touchofibee