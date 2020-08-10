‘Make Your Happiness a Priority’, Toyin Abraham Advises

Toyin Abraham has encouraged everyone to priotise their own happiness above all else.

In a lengthy post about self love, the mother of one and actress noted that the only way people can treat you right is when you love yourself enough, which in turn births grace, honour and dignity in the individual.

She went on to state that even the Bible encourages self love because the popular scripture, ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’ is premised on the existing idea that you already love yourself.

She advised that people pour the love they try so hard to give others into themselves first because at the end of the day, everyone else leaves.

