Major shakeup at EFCC

Muhammad Umar Abba, the new Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), has reportedly effected a major shake-up in the Commission.

Abba, who prior to his elevation was the Director of Operations in the Commission, has directed all Zonal Heads, Unit Officers to hand over immediately.

In the letter with reference number CB:4001/ EFCC/DOPS/Vol.02/71, and dated July 10, 2020, directed the Chief of Staff, all directors, zonal heads, unit heads, sectional heads at the headquarters of the commission “to as a matter of urgency forward handing over notes in respect of your respective departments, zones, units and section, as at today 10th July 2020, Independent reports.

“This is sequel to the change of leadership at the commission suspending the former acting executive Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, and directing the Director of Operations, Umaru Abba, to take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission.

“Replies are expected to reach this office on or before Monday 13th July 2020, latest, by 1200hrs unfailingly in both hand and soft copies.

“Treat as urgent please.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

