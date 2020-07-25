Major B Drop New Single Titled ”Mia”

Nigeria / American fast rising act ”Obojiagbe Boston Francis” is a songwriter and singer who goes by the stage name “MAJOR B ” who is an Afro pop and dance hall fusion. The new groovy love jam is titled “MIA”. This song “MIA” is the new sensational debut that is going to keep every audience on their toes ! The song was produced by HBEATPRO. MajorB is the Major act to look forward to in the Nigeria entertainment industry.

Enjoy this tune and don’t forget to share

follow MajorB on socials

IG : @iammajorb5

TW : @officialmajor_b

DOWNLOAD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

