Major B Drop New Single Titled ”Mia”

Lovable danielsMusicNo Comment on Major B Drop New Single Titled ”Mia”

 

Nigeria / American fast rising act ”Obojiagbe Boston Francis” is a songwriter and singer who goes by the stage name “MAJOR B ” who is an Afro pop and dance hall fusion. The new groovy love jam is titled “MIA”. This song “MIA” is the new sensational debut that is going to keep every audience on their toes ! The song was produced by HBEATPRO. MajorB is the Major act to look forward to in the Nigeria entertainment industry.
Enjoy this tune and don’t forget to share
follow MajorB on socials
IG : @iammajorb5
TW : @officialmajor_b

 

DOWNLOAD 

 

,

Related Posts

New Music: Reggie n Bollie ‘Summertime & Bikini’s’

July 25, 2020

New Music: Manu WorldStar drops Nalingi Remix

July 25, 2020

Ona Dema’s ‘No Time’ Feat Dremo to Drop July 31st

July 25, 2020

About Lovable daniels

View all posts by Lovable daniels →

Leave a Reply