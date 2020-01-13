Majestic Moment Burna Boy Performed in the Rain in Abidjan: Watch

Yesterday, Burna Boy took his awesomeness to Abidjan where he performed for an arena-full of excited fans who stood in the rain for him, chanted and danced along with him.

“Rocked out under the rain for 2 hours in Abidjan and everyone stayed put!! Love you lot forever! That was real love,” said the singer in his Twitter post later.

And this heartwarming update came hours after he bagged three awards at the SoundCity MVP Awards held over the weekend.

See the tweets below:

Ain’t he legend?

