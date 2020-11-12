Maje Ayida Wins Legal Battle Against Toke Makinwa,, Granted N1m in Damages

New reports have confirmed that Toke Makinwa has been lost out in the court battle involving her and her ex-husband, Maje Ayida, who sued her on grounds of defamation.

Recall that the OAP published a memoir, Becoming, in which she recounted her experiences during her marriage to the trainer, who went on to have a child with his mistress. Ayida denied some of the claims and filed a lawsuit, and in 2017, his lawyers demanded that she must stop publishing the book.

Now, Instablog9ja is reporting that a Lagos court only found page 54 line 11-16 and page 83, Line 1 of the Makinwa’s book as Defamatory.

The report continued: The Court thereafter granted damages of the sum of 500,000 Naira each to be paid by the 1st and 2nd defendants to any charity organization of the claimant’s choice. The court also granted an injunction preventing the defendants from producing copies of its book with the defamatory words in pages 54 and 83. The court also gave the defendant 30 days from its judgment to delete and remove said defamatory words from unsold copies of the book in the defendant’s custody.

Makinwa had yet to address this update as at press time.

