Maj Gen Adeniyi convicted, demoted over leaked video

A Court Martial in Abuja has convicted the former Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi.

The tribunal on Monday found Adeniyi guilty of violating military social media guidelines and ordered his demotion by at least three years.

Meanwhile, Adeniyi’s aide, Private Tokunbo Obanla, who was prosecuted alongside the general, was found guilty and sentenced to 28 days in jail with hard labour, Punch writes.

Both convictions are subject to confirmation by the military authorities.

Sources said Adeniyi pleaded guilty to three-count of unlawful use of social media, and damage to service property amongst other issues.

The verdict came eight months after a video of Adeniyi complaining about a lack of military equipment to combat Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East went viral.

He also complained that insurgents were outgunning troops, noting that intelligence failure was responsible for an attack by insurgents that claimed dozens of soldiers.

Adeniyi’s lawyers have vowed to appeal the judgment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

